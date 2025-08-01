Cowboys star shows Micah Parsons support amid cryptic message, contract drama
Micah Parsons has been front and center in the news cycle all offseason as he awaits a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
As was the case with their negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones has been dragging his feet. There's still a prevailing sense that a deal will get finalized, but it's likely to drag on until the end of the preseason, as it did with Prescott and Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones & Stephen to change ways & stop 'drama show'
While fans might grow tired of the Jones family using the media to try and "win" negotiations, it's nothing compared to how the players feel. Lamb recently said he wasn't a fan of "Playing this media game" with Jones, adding that he doesn't recommend it.
Lamb isn't the only player to come to Parsons' defense, either. The latest example is safety Juanyeh Thomas, who changed his profile picture on X to one of Parsons.
This move led to some questions, including whether this is a celabratory post. Perhaps Thomas is saying Parsons got the money he deserves.
MORE: Micah Parsons' cryptic 'One Last Time' tweet sends Cowboys fans spiraling
Of course, it's just as likely his way if subtly showing support to one of the greatest players on the team as he fights to get his new deal. Considering Parsons shared a cryptic tweet saying "One last time" on Thursday night, this seems to be the more plausible scenario.
