Micah Parsons' transfer portal thoughts shed light on Cowboys future
Micah Parsons is always good for an interview and this week, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker had several great quotes. He sent an expletive-laden shot toward the Philadelphia Eagles, which is always a plus, and discussed his future in Big D.
Parsons, whose contract has become a hot topic as his fourth seasons comes to a close, said he doesn't have to be the highest-paid defender in the league. Instead, he said he's focused on team success and wants good players around him.
That's good news since Jerry Jones has become frugal as of late, which is a reason for concern even if he continues to say Parsons will be with the team long-term.
MORE: Buccaneers' high-powered offense will not pity banged-up Cowboys D
In addition to his comments on his salary, Parsons shared his thoughts on the NCAA transfer portal, which is also a sign that he's not going anywhere. The former Penn State star said he's not a fan of the current rules and wouldn't have left his program even for "$5 million and a Lamborghini." He then stated he was "built off love and loyalty.”
We have to hope Jones doesn't turn this into a way to pinch pennies on Parsons and force his hand — which he seemed to be attempting with both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Instead, this should help with an open dialogue for the two sides to come to a fair deal that keeps Parsons in town while allowing the Cowboys to continue to surround him with good players.
That's at least how it would happen in a perfect world. But with Jones running the show, we still need to be prepared for anything.
