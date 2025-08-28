Micah Parsons no leverage in Dallas Cowboys contract saga, former NFL MVP says
It's the biggest story surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, which means it is the biggest story in the entire NFL. The contract dispute between Micah Parsons and the team has been headline news for so long that it makes my head spin.
As fans continue to wait on a real update regarding the contract negotiations, Cam Newton shared his opinion on the matter during Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take.
During the show, Newton shared the same sentiment that a lot of people have, and that is Parsons has no leverage against Jerry Jones in these contract discussions.
The Cowboys are not afraid to franchise tag their best player. Now, if they go down the road, there's a good chance the relationship is never repaired, but the team can still make that decision.
Jones and contract disputes with his best players are a tale as old as time. Many feel like a deal will get done before the regular season begins.
Still, there is a small part of everyone wondering what the holdup really is.
This story has been spun in so many directions that it really is hard to figure out which way the front office is leaning. The safe bet is Parsons becomes the highest-paid defensive player in the league when it is all said and done.
