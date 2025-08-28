Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons no leverage in Dallas Cowboys contract saga, former NFL MVP says

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton doesn't like Micah Parsons' chances of having leverage over the Dallas Cowboys in the recent contract dispute.

Tyler Reed

Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.
Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the biggest story surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, which means it is the biggest story in the entire NFL. The contract dispute between Micah Parsons and the team has been headline news for so long that it makes my head spin.

As fans continue to wait on a real update regarding the contract negotiations, Cam Newton shared his opinion on the matter during Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

During the show, Newton shared the same sentiment that a lot of people have, and that is Parsons has no leverage against Jerry Jones in these contract discussions.

MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract soap opera 'getting close to resolution,' insider says

The Cowboys are not afraid to franchise tag their best player. Now, if they go down the road, there's a good chance the relationship is never repaired, but the team can still make that decision.

Jones and contract disputes with his best players are a tale as old as time. Many feel like a deal will get done before the regular season begins.

MORE: Packers' Micah Parsons interest reportedly real, but Cowboys not budging in contract saga

Still, there is a small part of everyone wondering what the holdup really is.

This story has been spun in so many directions that it really is hard to figure out which way the front office is leaning. The safe bet is Parsons becomes the highest-paid defensive player in the league when it is all said and done.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season

Micah Parsons' brother has ominous message as Cowboys contract drama amplifies

Packers GM sidesteps question on Cowboys' Micah Parsons speculation

Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News