Micah Parsons' not-so-cryptic message to Jerry Jones channels Edgar Allan Poe
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is doing his part to control any narrative in the ongoing contract debacle with Jerry Jones and the front office, using social media as his method of delivery.
After wiping his bio on X of its reference to the Cowboys and posting a TikTok where he can be seen waving goodbye, Parsons is now waxing poetic with the help of an important historical figure, Edgar Allan Poe.
Parsons shared a Poe quote on Instagram Stories that leaves no doubt of his message. The media isn't telling the full story, so be careful what you believe.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent denies Jerry Jones' viral contract rebuttal claim
"Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see," the quote reads.
Parsons' messages on social media have increased since Jones began his media tour following the release of the 8-part Netflix docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
Jones has been sharing his side of the stories with some head-scratching quotes that are doing nothing but clouding the situation.
MORE: Jerry Jones awkwardly insults Micah Parsons' agent during Stephen A. Smith interview
Dallas hits the field for its preseason finale on Friday evening at AT&T Stadium, so time is running out for the two sides to reach a resolution and avoid carrying the distraction into the regular season.
Let's hoping Jerry Jones stops dragging his feet.
