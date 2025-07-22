NFL reporter claims Cowboys front office 'stood on business' during camp presser
To no surprise of anyone that follows the Dallas Cowboys, team owner Jerry Jones made a few headlines with his comments in the team's opening press conference at training camp.
Jones was in his usual training camp mood when discussing the current contract negotiation with star linebacker Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys owner took a shot at Parsons when he said that he doesn't really want to pay for someone who may not be available all season due to injury, which he compared to the team's deal with quarterback Dak Prescott from last offseason.
On Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported Jane Slater gave a recap of Jones' comments on Good Morning Football.
During the segment, Slater stated that the Cowboys' front office stood on business when it came to answering questions on the potential contract extension with Parsons.
No one can deny that Jones wants to grab every headline he can, which is why he came into the training camp press conference firing. However, will Jones' recent comments backfire when it comes to the negotiation table for Parsons?
There's no world where Jones doesn't make a deal with Parsons. But once again, here we are watching Jones take shots at the best players on his team. One day, the Cowboys owner will take this a step too far. Until then, be ready for all the "Jerryisms."
