Micah Parsons trade buzz takes drastic turn, Cowboys willing to hear offers
To no surprise to anyone who has followed the Dallas Cowboys for over a year, the team is once again at odds with a star player over a new deal.
The contract dispute with star linebacker Micah Parsons continues to have a new twist with each passing day.
On Thursday, the drama surrounding the Cowboys hit another interesting twist with ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter, Todd Archer, and Dan Graziano's latest report.
According to Schefter, several teams have reached out about a trade for Parsons, and for the first time, the Cowboys are listening to those offers.
"The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys hold their first full practice in preparation for the Eagles on Friday," Schefter wrote on X.
Cowboys listening to offers is a lot different than someone saying the Cowboys are working on a trade.
This drama has yet to unfold, but everyone is now on edge.
We're just a week away from the first game of the season, so the clock is running out on the two sides to resolve the issue. At this point, however, it seems like everything is on the table.
