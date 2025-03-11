Micah Parsons was not happy about Laremy Tunsil Commanders Trade
The life of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' in the NFC East just got a little bit harder.
According to reports on Monday, the Texans and Commanders agreed to terms on a trade that will send Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for a third and a seventh round pick in this year's NFL Draft, as well as second round and fourth round selections in 2026. Houston will also receive a 2025 fourth round selection in the trade.
Suffice it to say, Parsons was not please with this development.
Following the trade, the normally outspoken Parsons took to social media to voice his displeasure with the deal in one simple acronym.
"WTF," Parsons posted on X.
In Parson's defense, it is an understandable reaction. Last season, Ranked 23rd in the league among 141 offensive tackles in overall grade with a 76.5 from Pro Football Focus. However, where a tackle like Tunsil really makes things tough for a pass rusher like Parsons is in pass protection, where he ranked fourth in the NFL with a 88.6 pass blocking grade. He also allowed just two sacks and three hits on C.J. Stroud in the entirety of the 2024 season.
This, in combination with the fact that the Commanders had already taken a massive leap forward to the NFC Championship Game behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, obviously spells bad news for Dallas, who is hoping to have a bounce back year in 2025.
And when your division rival aggressively acts to get better while your team sits idly by and takes a conservative approach themselves, it has to be frustrating for a competitive player like Parsons.
Either way, Parsons now has another elite pass protector to deal with twice a year as his Cowboys attempt to take the NFC East throne back from Washington.
