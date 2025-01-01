Cowboys Country

Top NFL Draft prospects Cowboys fans should focus on during New Year's Bowl games

The Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase should be paying attention to all the college football action on New Year's. Here are the top prospects everyone should focus on.

Tyler Reed

The Dallas Cowboys will not be having the New Year's celebration everyone hoped for. The team has failed to make the postseason, which means their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders will be their final game of the season.

However, not all is lost. There will be plenty of great college football action on New Year's and plenty of talent for Cowboys fans to keep their eyes on ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

MORE: Cowboys named potential fit for game-changing NFL Draft prospect

Here are the top prospects to watch on New Year's Day.

Josh Simmons T, Ohio State

Josh SImmon
The Cowboys did not solve their offensive line issues by drafting Tyler Guyton in last years draft. However, Ohio State's Josh SImmons could be the answer the franchise is looking for.

The Buckeyes tackle has been a formidable foe for any college defense and would be a welcomed addition to the Cowboys.

Emeka Egbuka WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuk
Sticking with the Buckeyes, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka would be a nice addition to the wide receiver room in Dallas. Egbuka has 23 career touchdown passes and brings a level that would elevate the entire Cowboys receiving unit.

Tylelik Williams DI, Ohio State

Tyelik William
Maybe everyone should just watch the Ohio State-Oregon game because the Buckeyes have plenty of future NFL talent, including defensive tackle Tyelik Williams.

Williams could see instant playing time at a position the Cowboys will have to add depth to in 2025.

Benjamin Morrison CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morriso
Cornerback depth is a must in 2025, and the Cowboys could find that in Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison has nine career interceptions, six coming in his standout rookie season.

If the Cowboys decide to go with a defensive selection in the early rounds, then Morrison has to be on the top of the list.

