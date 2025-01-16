Mike Zimmer interested in Dallas Cowboys head coach vacancy
The Dallas Cowboys are still setting up interviews for their head coaching vacancy which suddenly has a lot of names being thrown around.
One potential option that hasn’t been discussed much is Mike Zimmer, who spent 2023 as the team’s defensive coordinator. A former NFL head coach, Zimmer was in his second stint with the franchise and did a solid job considering the number of injuries his unit dealt with.
MORE: Cowboys head coaching search sneakily progressing outside of public eye
According to Bryan Broaddus, Zimmer would take the position should Jerry Jones offer it to him.
Zimmer won a Super Bowl in 1995 with Dallas while working as a defensive assistant. He was with the franchise from 1994 through 2006, spending the final seven years as the defensive coordinator.
Following stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, Zimmer was hired to coach the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.
MORE: Deion Sanders to Cowboys hinges on one thing to be 'almost certainty'
In eight seasons, he went 72-56-1. He was let go following an 8-9 campaign in 2021.
The Cowboys have not set up a formal interview with Zimmer but given his track record — and their long history — it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get the opportunity to throw his name into the hat.
