Deion Sanders to Cowboys hinges on one thing to be 'almost certainty'
The Dallas Cowboys have requested multiple interviews across the NFL, including defensive-minded head coaches Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier, along with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is in the middle of a playoff run with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite reaching out to coaching candidates with NFL experience, one name that continues to float back into the headlines is Deion Sanders.
It has been reported that Coach Prime is a "top candidate" for the job and the Colorado football coach to Dallas may be more realistic than fans realize.
The latest development backs that up.
According to NFL insider Ed Werder, there is only one thing standing in the way of Deion Sanders becoming the next Cowboys head coach: Jerry Jones. If Jerry Jones is serious about wanting Deion in Dallas, all he needs to do is offer a contract.
There is a lot of mutual respect between Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders. Coach Prime has previously said he is "intrigued" by the Cowboys opportunity after speaking to Jones.
According to Werder, Jones is also "enamored with the idea," noting " those around [Jerry Jones] are encouraging him to pursue it."
As a player, "Neon Deion" was a two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and eight-time All-Pro. As a coach, he is a two-time SWAC champion and won at every level, compiling a 40-18 record.
Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders knows what it takes to win and that is something the Cowboys desperately need.
