Mike Zimmer discusses who could replace Sam Williams at DE
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a big loss on the defensive side of the ball when defensive end Sam Williams went down with a torn ACL and MCL over the weekend, ending his 2024 season before it got a chance to begin.
New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer had big plans for Williams and now the team must find a replacement.
Zimmer spoke to the media about Williams' absence and addressed where the team could turn.
MORE: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
“I don’t know yet, honestly,” Zimmer said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We’re looking at all of those guys. We’re just going to have to see. Until we get the pads on, it’s hard for me to make a lot of evaluations.”
The Cowboys have second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, with Viliami Fehoko, Chauncey Golston, Tyus Wheat, and Durrell Johnson as depth.
After the team gets a look at the defensive line rotation in pads, they will be able to make a better decision on which direction to turn, but there are plenty of veteran options still available in free agency.
It will be interesting to see which way the team ultimately goes, but one thing is clear: Williams is a major loss.
