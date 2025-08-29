Analyst applauds Cowboys for prioritizing culture in Micah Parsons trade
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers pulled off a massive trade. Superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons was sent to Green Bay for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
Parsons then inked a new deal worth $188 million over four years. Dallas has been flooded with criticism for trading their best defensive player, but not everyone thinks it was a mistake.
Kirk Herbstreit was a guest on ESPN's 'Get Up' and said he looks at the Cowboys trade in a different light than others. While the focus has been on what Parsons offers as a player, Herbstreit said the optics with Parsons weren't good for the culture Brian Schottenheimer is building.
"I look at this in a different way. This is a new coach, trying to build a new culture, and your Alpha - your best player - is out, is sitting out in a negotiation that's not working out. Not only that, but just some of the optics of it with some of the things he did during camp, it just wasn't good."
Herbstreit said the constant drama, which Dallas always has, had reached a new high. For that reason, he said it was best to allow Parsons to go to a new franchise, while they worked on resetting their own culture.
He stated that they have to get better defensively if they want to contend. While it sounds counterproductive to shop off their best defender to achieve this result, Herbstreit thinks it's about more than what we see on the field, and applauded the team for focusing on culture about individuals.
"How do you get better defenisvely by losing Micah Parsons? I think you're just looking at that like, physically what he does, but what does he do behind the scenes to the culture of who the Dallas Cowboys are?" Herbstreit said.
"For Dallas not willing to sign him, it must have been significant enough to say 'hey, let's get rid of this guy, even though he's a great player and let's try to build this thing kinda like the little engine that could, us against the world type of thing'. And I know it sounds crazy but I applaud Dallas in letting him go and trying to build a culture of team instead of an individual."
If critics are correct, the Cowboys will continue to hear the criticism. If Herbstreit is right, the entire world will hear Jerry Jones praise himself for a job well done.
