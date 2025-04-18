New Dallas Cowboys lineman gets jersey number that should be retired
Saahdiq Charles signed with the Dallas Cowboys in April, following a year away from the NFL. Charles, who spent four years with the Washington Commanders, joined the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but retired before taking a snap with them.
He elected to return to the league, and the Cowboys gave him a new home. On Friday, his new number was revealed, with Charles being given the No. 77.
That's going to take some getting used to since it was the number worn by Tyron Smith, who announced his retirement earlier this week.
Smith was selected at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL draft, which was an unbelievably stacked class. He spent 13 years with the Cowboys, and one with the New York Jets. He was also the first offensive lineman Jerry Jones chose in Round 1, starting a trend that's continued for a decade and a half.
During his 13 seasons with Dallas, Smith was named to five All-Pro Teams (two First-Team and three Second-Team nods), and eight Pro Bowls.
As long as he was on the field, the Cowboys knew they could hold off the opposing team's top pass rusher, which afforded them plenty of confidence in their aerial attack.
Charles was a fourth-round selection out of LSU in 2020 and started 18 games for Washington. He has the versatility to play tackle and guard, with the Cowboys likely using him in the interior to help fill the void left by Zack Martin, who also retired this offseason.
