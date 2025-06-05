New Dallas Cowboys 'triplets' land near the top in NFL rankings
The Dallas Cowboys revamped the offense during the NFL offseason, with the additions of several running backs and star wide receiver George Pickens.
With Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb already in place, Dallas has an impressive offense.
The biggest question is who will emerge as the lead running back, with veteran Javonte Williams currently listed as the favorite. That gives the Cowboys a formidable trio on offense as they look to restore "The Triplets" moniker in Big D.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame ranked the top "triplets" in the league, and the Cowboys ranked in the top half, checking in at No. 13.
"The Cowboys will be hoping Prescott can stay healthy. He’s capable of eclipsing 4,500 passing yards, as he’s done twice before, including as the MVP runner-up in 2023," he writes.
"If that’s the case, it’ll mean another huge season for Lamb, who earned a massive payday last offseason. In ’24, Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite an uneven quarterback situation."
The top combination belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, who have Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers. They land right ahead of the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who have Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown running the show.
It will be interesting to see how the unit pans out, but for now, there are high hopes in Dallas.
