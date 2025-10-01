New Dallas Cowboys WR wears Micah Parsons' jersey number on field for first time
The No. 11 jersey is back on the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys, but now it is on the offensive side of the ball. New Cowboys wide receiver Parris Campbell, who spent time with the team during training camp, signed to the practice field this week.
After wearing the No. 80 during training camp, Campbell makes his return wearing the No. 11 jersey that previously belonged to superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Now, Campbell is staking his claim to the jersey number, regardless of how long it will take for fans to get used to.
Campbell suffered a knee injury during practice. Campbell was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, which ultimately ended his tenure with the team and led to his release. The team welcomed him back after a practice squad roster spot opened up this week.
Seeing the No. 11 back at practice is a bit surreal.
Let's see if the No. 11 can bring some magic to Campbell for Round 2 of his Cowboys career.
Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.
