Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer heaps praise on surprise offensive star
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was in front of the media on Wednesday, discussing the state of the team following their Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers.
Schottenheimer touched on a couple of injured players who could return soon, with cornerback Caelen Carson and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo having their 21-day practice window opened. Both started the season on the IR and are eligible to return, and the Cowboys can use their help.
MORE: 4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
The first-year head coach also talked about the Cowboys' rushing attack, which has been a surprise this season. Javonte Williams, who was signed this offseason in free agency, has been their featured back and Schottenheimer gave him some major praise.
"Javonte's kind of become the bell cow for us," Schottenheimer said. "He's a stud."
Williams has 312 yards and four touchdowns through four games, while averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. That's quite the increase from the 3.7 yards per attempt he had in 2024 with the Denver Broncos. He's also already matched his rushing touchdown total from a year ago.
Schottenheimer deserves credit as well after making the ground game a focus this offseason. He signed Klayton Adams as the offensive coordinator and Conor Riley as the offensive line coach, both of whom are known for their ability to design great run schemes.
So far it's paying off and Williams has been the primary beneficiary.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4
3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners
Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie