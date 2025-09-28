Kenny Clark, Micah Parsons to be captains for new teams in Cowboys-Packers clash
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers enter Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season with all eyes on their primetime clash at AT&T Stadium.
It marks the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas for the first time since the blockbuster trade before the season.
In return for Parsons, the Cowboys received two first-round picks and star defensive tackle Kenny Clark. So far, both players have made strong impacts on their new teams, so it will be interesting to see how they show up against their former teams.
And for the Sunday Night Football showdown, both Clark and Parsons are expected to be named honorary captains. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer shared the news during Sunday's pre-game show.
That will add another interesting dynamic to an already intriguing storyline to cap off a busy day around the league.
Since joining the Cowboys, Clark has been stout against the run with 10 tackles, one sack, and two run stuffs. Parsons, meanwhile, has recorded five total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
We'll see which player can get the best of their former team in a matter of hours.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
