3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 4 vs Packers
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears when they welcome another NFC North team to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, and this time it includes a familiar face.
Dallas will be hosting the Green Bay Packers in Micah Parsons' first game back in Jerry's World since the blockbuster preseason trade.
There will be plenty of players and matchups to watch, but some stand out more than others for Dallas, with some enticing player prop bets in CeeDee Lamb's absence.
Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.
Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on (odds via BetMGM).
George PIckens over 4.5 receptions (-135)
Pickens' line is surprisingly slow, especially with CeeDee Lamb sidelined for Sunday's showdown. In each of the past two weeks, Pickens has recorded five catches, with nine targets in both games.
In Lamb's absence, Pickens is sure to get even more looks, so the -135 odds at over 4.5 receptions is one of the most tempting prop bets of the day.
Jalen Tolbert anytime touchdown (+425)
Tolbert is expected to slide back into the starting lineu while Lamb deals with his high-ankle sprain, and after leading the team in touchdown receptions a season ago, the +420 odds provide a lot of value.
There is no doubt Pickens will be the top target on the day, but he will also receive the most attention from the Packers secondary. That could open more opportunities for Tolbert to find a mismatch and find the endzone.
Dak Prescott over 236.5 passing yards (-115)
The Cowboys enter Sunday night's game as 6.5-point underdogs to Green Bay, so the team is expected to be playing from behind. Dallas will have to rely on Dak to air it out if the Cowboys find themselves trailing late in the game.
With Pickens and Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Jake Ferguson providing several quality targets, Prescott has a chance to pile up the yards late -- even if they are in garbage time.
