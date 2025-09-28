Cowboys’ ticket policy backfires as Micah Parsons turns suite into Packers party
The spotlight will be on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football as they host the Green Bay Packers.
They're already facing ridicule for trading superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay, which has looked even worse given their defensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season. That ridicule could turn into embarrassment if Parsons has his way, especially since a ticket policy will allow his family and friends to have a front-row seat to the action.
MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 4 vs Packers
Parsons reportedly purchased a field-level suite before the season, but was unable to get a refund when Dallas traded him to the Packers. That means instead of being able to fill it with their fans, Parsons will have a suite to fill up with supporters.
"Micah [Parsons] bought this field-level suite [in Dallas] before the season. ... Only after did he learn, you do not get your money back."
It seems odd that Dallas wouldn’t refund Parsons’ suite, assuming he tried to cancel it after the trade. It also means the Cowboys deserve criticism for allowing this to happen.
Jerry Jones has always been about making his money, but this time, their team could be humiliated all for the sake of avoiding refunds.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers, including quiet night for Micah Parsons
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report released ahead of Week 4 matchup with Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc