NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 12 of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys once again suffered a humiliating defeat at home, while the New York Giants had a bye week to regroup.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders faced off for the division lead on Thursday night, with the Eagles emerging victorious to claim the top spot in the NFC East.
Here are the NFC East power rankings heading into Week 12.
Are the Cowboys the worst team in the NFC East?
4. New York Giants
After a much-needed bye week, the New York Giants have officially moved on from Daniel Jones, a decision that has thrilled their fanbase.
The team will now turn to fan-favorite Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito to lead the offense, albeit with an eye toward securing a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sitting at 2-8, the Giants are well-positioned to select from elite quarterback prospects such as Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or others, barring an unexpected offensive resurgence under DeVito. Regardless, this transition signals the Giants’ focus on rebuilding for the future.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys suffered another humiliating loss at home, marked by domination in the run game and repeated failures to capitalize on offensive drives.
Turnovers, costly penalties, and failed fourth-down conversions only added to their woes, highlighting a lack of progress as the season has unfolded. These ongoing issues make it increasingly likely that Mike McCarthy’s tenure as head coach is nearing its end.
To rebound, the Cowboys must make a transformative move in the upcoming draft, akin to their selection of Micah Parsons, to rejuvenate the roster and reignite their playoff aspirations.
2. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have dropped two straight games against what may be their toughest opponents this season, highlighting their struggle to compete with the league’s elite.
While they’ve shown they can dominate weaker or mediocre teams, they aren’t yet prepared to consistently challenge top-tier competition.
Despite this, the Commanders are exceeding expectations with a rookie quarterback leading the offense and a new head coach shaping the team’s identity.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have firmly established themselves as the kings of the NFC East after a decisive victory over the Washington Commanders.
Their offseason investments, particularly in drafting two talented cornerbacks, have transformed a once-vulnerable secondary into a significant defensive asset.
Saqoun Barkley's ability to dominate on the ground, combined with the Eagles' dynamic aerial attack, makes them an exceptionally well-rounded team. With their upgraded defense and offensive versatility, the Eagles are now legitimate title contenders.
