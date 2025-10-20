Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win sets up team to be major NFL trade deadline players
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the win column in Week 7, embarrassing the Washington Commanders in a 44-22 blowout.
Dallas is now 3-3-1, but that's good enough for second place in the NFC East behind the 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders are now 3-4, and the New York Giants are 2-5 after shockingly losing to the Denver Broncos this weekend.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
The Cowboys also have head-to-head wins over both the Commanders and Giants and will get another crack at the Eagles on November 23. Knowing they're in striking distance, they might be tempted to make a move at the NFL trade deadline, especially if a defender they like is available.
Cowboys could bolster defense with NFL trade deadline move
Their defense showed signs of life on Sunday, but they also caught some big breaks. Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota both missed wide-open players multiple times, and with the Commanders' top receivers injured, the Cowboys also benefited from several drops.
MORE: Dak Prescott, George Pickens bring immaculate vibes to Cowboys huddle
Going forward, they won't be so lucky, which is why it would make sense for Jerry Jones to see if there's any help out there.
If so, the Cowboys have no shortage of needs that could be filled. They could look for help in the secondary, especially at safety, where injuries have been an issue. Dallas might also need more help at defensive tackle if Kenny Clark's injury proves to be serious.
With four sacks in this one, they might feel confident in their pass rushers going forward, but they shouldn't ignore that position either.
Could Cowboys be sellers at the NFL trade deadline?
There's also a theory that Dallas could look to unload someone at the deadline, with Trevon Diggs being mentioned in rumors.
Diggs suffered an injury at home, which isn't being expanded upon by the team. He also listed his $4 million mansion for sale, fueling trade speculation. Given the defense's performance with him out this weekend, those rumors are unlikely to slow down.
