Cowboys Country

DeMarvion Overshown injury update is amazing news for Cowboys' dreadful defense

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reveals the team may soon get a much-needed defensive reinforcement with DeMarvion Overshown.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

To the surprise of no one, the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys on this gloomy Monday was the play of the defense in their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

It wasn't just Week 6 that proved his unit has major issues. The Cowboys have been the worst defense in the league according to nearly every statistic.

With such a horrendous start to the season, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was hammered with questions on the unit during his press conference on Monday.

MORE: Cowboys' defense on pace for historic season for all the wrong reasons

The word change was brought up often during Schottenheimer's time with the media, and one of the changes this defense may see soon is the return of a pass rushing talent.

Schottenheimer told the media that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could have his practice window open in the next week or two.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Todd Archer of ESPN mentioned that Schottenheimer shared that Overshown has been getting good reports on his injured knee.

Once his practice window is opened, the Cowboys will have 21 days to add the star linebacker to the 53-man active roster.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb injury update opens door for Cowboys star to make Week 7 return


Overshown has shown a lot of potential in the short time he has been able to take the field for the Cowboys.

The 2023 third-round pick missed his entire rookie season due to injury and appeared in just 13 games with the team last season before another season-ending setback. Overshown's presence on the field could be a much-needed boost for a unit that is starving for confidence.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown,
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers

Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6

Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas

Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News