DeMarvion Overshown injury update is amazing news for Cowboys' dreadful defense
To the surprise of no one, the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys on this gloomy Monday was the play of the defense in their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
It wasn't just Week 6 that proved his unit has major issues. The Cowboys have been the worst defense in the league according to nearly every statistic.
With such a horrendous start to the season, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was hammered with questions on the unit during his press conference on Monday.
The word change was brought up often during Schottenheimer's time with the media, and one of the changes this defense may see soon is the return of a pass rushing talent.
Schottenheimer told the media that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could have his practice window open in the next week or two.
Todd Archer of ESPN mentioned that Schottenheimer shared that Overshown has been getting good reports on his injured knee.
Once his practice window is opened, the Cowboys will have 21 days to add the star linebacker to the 53-man active roster.
Overshown has shown a lot of potential in the short time he has been able to take the field for the Cowboys.
The 2023 third-round pick missed his entire rookie season due to injury and appeared in just 13 games with the team last season before another season-ending setback. Overshown's presence on the field could be a much-needed boost for a unit that is starving for confidence.
