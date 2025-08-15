Cowboys Country

NFL analyst predicts first Pro Bowl berth for polarizing Cowboys WR

George Pickens never made it to the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but could be in line to do so this season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In search of a No. 2 wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing in fourth-year pro George Pickens.

Through three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 receptions. He always displayed the talent to be one of the best in the game, but issues at quarterback - as well as his own frustration - led to inconsistent performances.

Pickens is hoping that will change in Dallas now that he has Dak Prescott as his quarterback. He also has Lamb on the opposite side of the field, which will take a lot of the attention away from Pickens.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra says that the two working together will be huge for Pickens, saying even with Lamb, there's room for another 1,000-yard receiver in Dallas. He also believes Pickens could put up the best numbers of his career while earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens and quarterback Joe Milton III at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens and quarterback Joe Milton III at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When he's on, Pickens remains an elite talent with the ability to make jaw-dropping catches and leave corners in his dust. The issue for him in Pittsburgh was never skill, it was consistency -- he had more games with less than 40 receiving yards (18) than he did games with 80-plus (14). Now that he's playing a complementary role to Lamb, we just might see the best out of Pickens," Patra said.

"If the boundary weapon makes a few big plays a game, as he did during camp, he'll put up numbers. ﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿ will be the best QB he's played alongside, by far, in his career. Someone who totaled 1,140 yards while catching passes from ﻿﻿Kenny Pickett﻿﻿, ﻿﻿Mason Rudolph﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿﻿ should be able to shine with Prescott -- even if he's a WR2."

Pickens has already won coaches and teammates over, showing a far more positive attitude than his reputation suggested. As long as he stays focused, there's no reason to believe he won't make good on Patra's prediction and earn his first Pro Bowl appearance.

USA Today Sports reporter Jarrett Bell interviews Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp.
USA Today Sports reporter Jarrett Bell interviews Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

