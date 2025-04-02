Cowboy Country: Jerry Jones takes several L's at NFL meetings, NFL Draft decisions
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We couldn't even make it 24 hours into the new month without some drama surrounding the team. The Micah Parsons contract saga was, of course, the focal point of discussion.
With the NFL annual meetings underway in Florida, Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the Parsons situation and ended up creating a stir when he publicly disrespected Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.
Parsons fired back at Jerry Jones after the public shade and who knows what will happen today as the situation continues to drag out.
While we wait to see what the latest episode of the Dallas Cowboys soap opera brings us today, let's take a spin around and check out some of the headlines that are making waves on social media and around the web.
Jerry Jones takes multiple L's at NFL meetings
Monday was a terrible day for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Everytime he provided a soundbite, fans and those who cover the team for a living were left scratching their heads.
Key NFL Draft decisions
Dallas has plenty of needs to address in the upcoming NFL Draft, and The Cowboys Wire takes a look at three of the team's biggest needs.
