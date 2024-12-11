NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Where do the Cowboys land?
The Cowboys' playoff hopes can officially be put to bed; however, the majority of the league remains in a dogfight for wild card spots or division titles.
After 14 weeks of football, the playoff picture is starting to take shape, but the question remains: who will be the next 14 teams to make it to the playoffs?
Here is the Week 15 edition of the NFL Power Rankings after 14 thrilling weeks of football.
32. New York Giants
The Giants have essentially secured the #1 or #2 pick in the draft after narrowly losing to the Saints, because they are very unlikely to win another game this season.
31. Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders are struggling across the board and need a complete rebuild at every position except for tight end and left end.
30. New England Patriots
Similarly to the Oakland Raiders, the Patriots need to improve at nearly every position. They haven't had the best of luck in the draft, with the exception of Drake Maye.
29. Cleveland Browns
The Jameis Winston experience has definitely made this team more enjoyable to watch; however, it isn't translating to wins.
28. New York Jets
Even in games where the Jets play well, they continue to find creative ways to lose. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both played their best game as Jets, and it will likely be one of their last.
27. Tennessee Titans
The Titans' passing offense is back to being an eyesore, failing to outperform Mac Jones after a couple of good games from Will Levis.
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars found a way to win a game that was a candidate for the most uneventful game of the year.
25. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have been playing well by their standards and have officially become the favorite in a game for the first time since 2022.
24. Dallas Cowboys
The DeMarvion Overshown injury sums up the Cowboys' season: too many injuries and mistakes for this team to compete effectively this year.
23. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are 3-1 under Darren Rizzi, but their recent streak of success will likely come to an end with upcoming matchups against three likely playoff teams.
22. Chicago Bears
The Bears are in desperate need of the right leaders in the coaching staff, because no team with this much talent should be struggling the way they have.
21. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts need to play their best game of the year against the Denver Broncos in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
20. Cincinatti Bengals
The Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow duo may be winning people their fantasy football matchups but it hasn't been winning the Bengals many games.
19. Atlanta Falcons
Now, the person who decided to draft Michael Penix may be looking like a genius after Kirk Cousins' last four games.
18. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins simply can't win when it matters or in the cold, but the return of Tua has this team at least beating the average teams.
17. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers need consistency and health on both ends of the ball if they are ever going to win a Super Bowl with their current team.
16. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals keep switching back and forth each week from looking like a great team to a terrible team. There is simply no telling how this team is going to perform.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans' return from injury has lit a fire in the Buccaneers organization, and their only concern currently is getting him to 1,000 receiving yards on the season.
14. Washington Commanders
The Commanders are already exceeding expectations with their current record; however, they do not have the defense to compete in the playoffs.
13. Los Angeles Rams
When Kupp, Nakua, Williams, and Stafford take the field, the Rams have one of the most electrifying teams in the league.
12. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have firm control of their division for the first time in what probably feels like a lifetime for Seattle fans.
11. Denver Broncos
The Broncos are just a win or two away from clinching their first playoff berth since 2016, when they won the Super Bowl.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers simply do not have enough playmakers to be one of the league's elite teams; however, the pairing of Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh continues to be a match made in heaven.
9. Houston Texans
The Texans may not be taking the steps in year two that they imagined with C.J. Stroud, but they are still one of the top 10 teams in the league, which is a huge win considering where this team was just two seasons ago.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson has completely revamped the Steelers' offense and has them looking like a real threat going into the postseason, especially with their already great defense.
7. Green Bay Packers
The Packers have won just 1 out of 5 games against teams currently in playoff position, making it hard to tell whether this team has what it takes to compete in the playoffs.
6. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings just continue to win games, and Sam Darnold is definitely making it hard on the Vikings organization to move on from him in the offseason.
5. Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have to play nearly flawless each week for the Ravens to win, which, most of the time, they do.
4. Buffalo Bills
The Bills' defense got exposed against the Los Angeles Rams, but it may not matter in the AFC due to the lack of great offenses in the conference.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles should get more from their passing attack if they are going to get back into the Super Bowl. However, with their offensive line and the play of Saquon Barkley, they may not need to balance out their offense to make a deep run.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have made winning boring for NFL fans, unless of course, you are a Chiefs fan. They are simply the best at managing football games.
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions prove once again why they are the best team in football after narrowly beating the Packers. If Aidan Hutchinson returns to the field in the Playoffs there is no reason this team shouldn't win the Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?