Cowboy Roundup: Persistent Micah Parsons trade rumors, Waiver wire scouting
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The 53-man roster cutdown is complete and we have a look at the initial roster for the regular season. However, there could be some shakeups on Wednesday as players begin passing through the waiver wire.
After the waiver wire, teams can beginning setting their 16-man practice squad rosters.
Plenty of players are available after the flurry of cuts throughout the day on Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see who the Cowboys decide to bring into the team.
Whether it be players who went through training camp with the Cowboys or some new faces, we will learn what the team has in store in a matter of hours.
While we wait for everything to work itself out, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media and around the web that we may have missed during Tuesday's chaos.
Baseless Micah Parsons trade rumors
If you've been on social media, one trade rumor that continues to surface involves Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers. The rumor started on Reddit and has grown legs on X with some boosting from a notorious internet troll.
The rumor has created a lot of conversation, but there appears to be no truth to any of the conversation. In fact, team insider Clarence Hill is adamant that Parsons isn't going anywhere.
Let's hope Hill is dialed in on this one.
Waiver Wire scouting
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram gave a good rundown of how teams approach the waiver wire and what can or can't be done throughout the day.
"Today and late into tonight, the pro scouting department will dedicate a ton of time toward evaluating roster cuts. There isn’t a 'first-come, first-served' element like there can be in other aspects of free agency. Teams have until noon tomorrow to submit a claim, at which point the waivers will be processed. Tonight is for evaluation, tomorrow is for targeting. Teams will not leak who they are targeting at risk of another team ahead of them in the waiver order swooping in and grabbing them. If a waiver is processed, the team HAS TO put that player on its 53-man roster."
