Jerry Jones destroyed by high-profile agency over Micah Parsons debacle
Jerry Jones has a way of taking a bad situation and making it worse. Much, much worse.
The outspoken Dallas Cowboys owner was criticized for going around Micah Parsons' agent during contract negotiations with the team's star pass rusher. Instead of trying to resolve the situation peacefully, Jones decided to go scorched earth.
He upset Parsons enough that the team's top defender just requested a trade. Instead of this serving as a wake-up call, Jones decided to get back in front of the mic and defend his actions. In doing so, he took aim at Dez Bryant and his agency, Roc Nation.
Jones claimed he had issues with Bryant after their contract was signed, but Roc Nation refused to take his calls.
“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," Jones said. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call.”
Bryant strongly denied these claims, and now Roc Nation is doing the same. The high-profile agency destroyed Jones with a statement on social media, calling his statement "false" and "comical."
It was hard to take Jones' claims seriously even before the strong denials. Roc Nation has represented some of the top athletes in the NFL, including Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
There's no way they can recruit and retain such talent if they're refusing to communicate with the organizations these players work for. Instead, it sounds like more gaslighting from Jones, who refuses ever to admit wrongdoing.
