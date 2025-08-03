NFL insider drops eye-opening trade proposal sending Micah Parsons out of Dallas
With Micah Parsons requesting a trade, teams around the league should be calling the Dallas Cowboys to see if they have any interest in making a move.
Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been adamant that this request is part of the negotiation process, stating he has no plans to move Parsons. That said, if he believes Parsons could sit out the 2025 season, Jones would have to take any good offers seriously.
While most trade projections would center around first-round picks, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, who covers the New York Jets, has an intriguing proposal that would send Parsons to the AFC East. Rosenblatt says New York shouldn't be willing to surrender first-round picks, but they could offer Dallas two starters and multiple picks.
His suggestion would send Parsons to the Jets in exchange for running back Breece Hall, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, second-round picks in 2026 and 2027, and a third-round pick in 2028.
"The Cowboys get two talented young players at positions of need. Hall is in the last year of his deal while Johnson has another year left on his rookie deal and Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton (with the Jets previously) knows what he’s capable of — he made the Pro Bowl two years ago. He’s no Parsons, but he has the potential to keep getting better with time and development. The Jets are very high on Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis at running back so while losing Hall would hurt, it wouldn’t ruin their offensive plans to run the ball more." — Rosenblatt, The Athletic
Such a move would solve their woes in the run game, with Hall being the feature back they've been lacking. It would also be easier to sell the fan base on a defensive line featuring Johnson along with Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, and Dante Fowler Jr.
Again, keeping Parsons is the right move since he's a generational talent. That said, there could be worse ways for this to play out.
