Cowboy Roundup: Potential post-Micah Parsons trade ideas, NFL draft pick surplus

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Sunday, August 31.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been a chaotic few days, but it's time to buckle down and get back to business.

The Cowboys return to the practice field on Sunday afternoon as the team begins its final preparations for the NFL opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday, September 4.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Cowboys perform in their first official game of the Brian Schottenheimer and post-Micah Parsons era.

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference at Lambeau Field / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the very least, we will learn a lot about how the season could go.

For better or for worse, it's going to be an interesting ride.

While we wait to see what the rest of the weekend brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online.

Potential post-Micah Parsons trade targets

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys have some trade options of their own. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the top options.

NFL Draft pick surplus

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blogging the Boys took a look at the Cowboys' surplus of draft picks, which includes multiple first-round selections for the first time in over 15 years.

