Cowboy Roundup: Potential post-Micah Parsons trade ideas, NFL draft pick surplus
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been a chaotic few days, but it's time to buckle down and get back to business.
The Cowboys return to the practice field on Sunday afternoon as the team begins its final preparations for the NFL opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday, September 4.
It's going to be interesting to see how the Cowboys perform in their first official game of the Brian Schottenheimer and post-Micah Parsons era.
At the very least, we will learn a lot about how the season could go.
For better or for worse, it's going to be an interesting ride.
While we wait to see what the rest of the weekend brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online.
Potential post-Micah Parsons trade targets
Following the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys have some trade options of their own. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the top options.
NFL Draft pick surplus
Blogging the Boys took a look at the Cowboys' surplus of draft picks, which includes multiple first-round selections for the first time in over 15 years.
