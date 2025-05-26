Cowboy Roundup: Predicting team's 2025 record, Could Dallas win NFC East?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's the final day of an extended weekend, but, most importantly, it's Memorial Day, so take a moment to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
So, while we also sit back and worry about the meaningless things like what the Cowboys will do next or what blonde Jerry Jones may take a selfie with at a bar, let's also treasure time that we have with the family and loved ones who are still here.
If you get to enjoy some of that time during the unofficial start of summer, we'll also be here, keeping up with those same old Cowboys who love to put us through the emotional ringer.
As we prepare to go about our days, let's check out some of the headlines making rounds around the internet and on social media.
Predicting the team's 2025 record
There is some excitement regarding the Cowboys' 2025 season with the hype around new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and some of the team's offseason acquisitions. Now that we are starting to learn more about what the players are feeling, Blogging the Boys gives their early 2025 season predictions.
Could Cowboys win NFC East?
InsideTheStar.com takes a bold look at why the Cowboys could be the NFC East favorites.
Cowboys Quick Hits
