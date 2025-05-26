Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Predicting team's 2025 record, Could Dallas win NFC East?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, May 26.

General view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
General view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's the final day of an extended weekend, but, most importantly, it's Memorial Day, so take a moment to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

So, while we also sit back and worry about the meaningless things like what the Cowboys will do next or what blonde Jerry Jones may take a selfie with at a bar, let's also treasure time that we have with the family and loved ones who are still here.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons greets the flag bearers before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons greets the flag bearers before the game at Bank of America Stadium.

If you get to enjoy some of that time during the unofficial start of summer, we'll also be here, keeping up with those same old Cowboys who love to put us through the emotional ringer.

As we prepare to go about our days, let's check out some of the headlines making rounds around the internet and on social media.

Predicting the team's 2025 record

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer speak to the media at a press conference.

There is some excitement regarding the Cowboys' 2025 season with the hype around new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and some of the team's offseason acquisitions. Now that we are starting to learn more about what the players are feeling, Blogging the Boys gives their early 2025 season predictions.

Could Cowboys win NFC East?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.

InsideTheStar.com takes a bold look at why the Cowboys could be the NFC East favorites.

Cowboys Quick Hits

