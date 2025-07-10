Cowboy Roundup: Predicting the Dallas Pro Bowlers, Rookie ready to make impact
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are getting close to wrapping up another week and inching closer to the official start of training camps around the NFL.
To give us a little teaser to hold the fan base over until the time in Oxnard, we have been seeing a surplus of training and workout videos, highlighting some of the progress the players who worked with rehab groups during OTAs and minicamp have been making.
MORE: Micah Parsons continues to be Dallas Cowboys biggest storyline
Of course, the main thing fans are waiting for is news on the Micah Parsons front, with a deal yet to be made. Hopefully, that can change in the next two weeks.
While we wait to see if there are any developments on the contract front, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed. Indulge.
Predicting the Dallas Pro Bowlers
Blogging the Boys takes a look at the Cowboys roster for the upcoming season and shares their thoughts on who could earn Pro Bowl honors.
Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku ready to make impact
Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku shared a glimpse of what he is ready to bring to the table for the team in his first NFL season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history... Dallas Cowboys legend visits Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days... Cowboys expected to wear dreaded blue jerseys vs. Commanders on Christmas... Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders new unveiling... Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options... Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense... Why Dak Prescott can dominate during 2025 NFL season... Cowboys’ Micah Parsons named top 3 NFL EDGE in coaches, execs rankings.