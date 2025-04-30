Cowboy Roundup: Projected 53-man roster after draft, Jaydon Blue highlights
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've reached the end of April, and in less than 24 hours, the calendar will flip to May with rookie minicamps right around the corner.
Dallas rookies are expected to get their first taste of suiting up in an NFL uniform later this week.
Over the next few weeks, rookie minicamps will be in the books and OTAs will start to kick off around the league, so fans will be able to get an understanding of how the team's new players and philosophy could all come together.
But we will be tuning in to learn.
While wrap up April, let's take a look around the web to check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Projected 53-man roster after NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft in the books, the Cowboys will face some difficult roster decisions leading up to the start of the season. With some intriguing positional battles ahead, Blogging the Boys takes a look at how the 53-man roster could shake up.
Jaydon Blue highlight reel
The Cowboys Wire shared several highlight reels that give Cowboys Nation an idea of what to expect from new running back Jaydon Blue.
Cowboys Quick Hits
