Shavon Revel injury update is bad news as Cowboys rookie suffers setback
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been decimated by injuries, with pre-existing injuries and injuries suffered during training camp in Oxnard, California, piling up.
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, rookie Shavon Revel, and veteran Josh Butler started camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or non-football injury (NFI) list, and now one has suffered another setback.
According to Revel's father, the third-round pick out of East Carolina suffered a setback with his knee and is not expected to suit up during training camp after initial optimism.
Instead, he told 105.3 The Fan that Revel is expected to miss another six to eight weeks.
Revel's college career ended just three games into his final season at ECU after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Revel was viewed by many as a potential first-round pick.
Cowboys’ team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, is the man who performed Revel's knee surgery before the NFL Draft, where the Cowboys selected him in the third round.
That leaves the Cowboys' secondary even thinner than before, especially with news that last year's fifth-round pick Caelen Carson is expected to be out four to six weeks with a hyperextended knee.
We'll have to see how everything plays out over the next few weeks leading up to the regular season opener on Thursday, September 4.
