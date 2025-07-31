Cowboys Country

Shavon Revel injury update is bad news as Cowboys rookie suffers setback

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. has suffered a setback with his knee and is now not expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been decimated by injuries, with pre-existing injuries and injuries suffered during training camp in Oxnard, California, piling up.

All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, rookie Shavon Revel, and veteran Josh Butler started camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or non-football injury (NFI) list, and now one has suffered another setback.

According to Revel's father, the third-round pick out of East Carolina suffered a setback with his knee and is not expected to suit up during training camp after initial optimism.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard

Instead, he told 105.3 The Fan that Revel is expected to miss another six to eight weeks.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson gets tackled by East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson gets tackled by East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Revel's college career ended just three games into his final season at ECU after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Revel was viewed by many as a potential first-round pick.

Cowboys’ team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, is the man who performed Revel's knee surgery before the NFL Draft, where the Cowboys selected him in the third round.

MORE: Cowboys kicking tires on former star OT, familiar face amid injury woes

That leaves the Cowboys' secondary even thinner than before, especially with news that last year's fifth-round pick Caelen Carson is expected to be out four to six weeks with a hyperextended knee.

We'll have to see how everything plays out over the next few weeks leading up to the regular season opener on Thursday, September 4.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after a game at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after a game at AT&T Stadium / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7

CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice

Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting

Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp

Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News