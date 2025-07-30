Shavon Revel injury update shows some optimism from Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are not the only team that has to deal with a laundry list of injuries as the team starts its preseason journey. But it sure feels like it.
The Cowboys dealt with many key injuries last season, and now, they have added an injured rookie to the mix.
Shavon Revel Jr., the team's highly-touted third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL three games into his final season at East Carolina. Before his injury, many believed Revel had first-round potential.
MORE: Matt Eberflus finds silver lining in Dallas Cowboys' injury woes in secondary
The hope is that Revel will be available before the start of the regular season.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones shared some details on Revel's rehab during an interview with The Blitz, from San Antonio Sports Star.
“We just think the world of him. We really think he’s going to be a hell of a player in this league. But we’re on that same thing (as Trevon Diggs) of when do we think we’ll get him back," Jones said.
MORE: Stephen A. Smith roasts Cowboys nepo-EVP Stephen Jones over Micah Parsons saga
"I’m 99 percent sure he’ll be back in the next couple of weeks. But then he’s a rookie, so it’s going to take a minute for him to get used to it and what it’s like to be a pro and those types of things."
So, it appears the hope is that Revel will be back in action in a few weeks, but the rookie will have to play a lot of catch-up to be ready for the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before
Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes
Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc