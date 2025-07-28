Stephen A. Smith roasts Cowboys nepo-EVP Stephen Jones over Micah Parsons saga
The Dallas Cowboys did do something right over this past weekend when it comes to making a deal with a player.
The team and tight end Jake Ferguson agreed on a new four-year deal that makes Ferguson the highest-paid tight end in franchise history.
It's a great deal that should be celebrated; however, it isn't the deal that fans have been waiting to hear about.
A deal with star linebacker Micah Parsons has to happen. But the front office isn't worried about putting all the blame on Parsons.
On Sunday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made the comment that Parsons has to want to be paid if he is ready to get a deal done with the franchise.
Those comments make no sense, which is why Stephen A. Smith roasted Jones on ESPN's "First Take" Monday morning.
Smith went straight to the jugular by saying that Stephen would not be in the position he is in if his father weren't team owner Jerry Jones.
Do you spot the lie in that?
Still, the Cowboys' front office is probably eating this all up while one of the best players on the team is starting to feel disrespected with the current negotiations.
It's just another day in the life of being involved with America's Team.
