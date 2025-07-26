Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Shavon Revel makes huge step forward, leaves rehab group

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple injured cornerbacks, but a couple appear to be nearing a return, including highly-touted third-round pick Shavon Revel, who left the rehab group at practice.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

If fully healthy, the Dallas Cowboys would boast one of the more impressive cornerback corps in the NFL. The problem is that they have three players returning from knee surgery.

Trevon Diggs, the star of the secondary, is rehabbing from his second surgery in as many seasons. Rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. and Josh Butler are also recovering from surgery after they each tore an ACL in 2024.

Thankfully, however, it appears as though Revel and Butler are both nearing a return from the PUP.

MORE: Cowboys fans show up in masses for training camp Opening Ceremony

Nick Harris shared that both had their helmets on during practice and were working with the cornerback groups.

Revel was taken out of East Carolina and was considered an early-second-round talent.

MORE: Cowboys receive high NFL Draft praise for third-round pick Shavon Revel

Dallas landed him in the third round due to concerns over his knee, but they had confidence he would bounce back, and had insider knowledge with their team doctor performing the operation.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Butler was a breakout star in 2024, who helped fill in due to injuries. He was then lost to his knee injury on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants. There's no word on when Diggs might be ready, but the team hasn't seemed thrilled with his decision to rehab away from their facilities.

In their absence, Dallas has seen Kaiir Elam step up and make a name for himself during camp.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust

Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would immediately fix growing concern in Dallas

Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister

Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment

Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling

PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News