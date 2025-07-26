Cowboys' Shavon Revel makes huge step forward, leaves rehab group
If fully healthy, the Dallas Cowboys would boast one of the more impressive cornerback corps in the NFL. The problem is that they have three players returning from knee surgery.
Trevon Diggs, the star of the secondary, is rehabbing from his second surgery in as many seasons. Rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. and Josh Butler are also recovering from surgery after they each tore an ACL in 2024.
Thankfully, however, it appears as though Revel and Butler are both nearing a return from the PUP.
MORE: Cowboys fans show up in masses for training camp Opening Ceremony
Nick Harris shared that both had their helmets on during practice and were working with the cornerback groups.
Revel was taken out of East Carolina and was considered an early-second-round talent.
MORE: Cowboys receive high NFL Draft praise for third-round pick Shavon Revel
Dallas landed him in the third round due to concerns over his knee, but they had confidence he would bounce back, and had insider knowledge with their team doctor performing the operation.
Butler was a breakout star in 2024, who helped fill in due to injuries. He was then lost to his knee injury on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants. There's no word on when Diggs might be ready, but the team hasn't seemed thrilled with his decision to rehab away from their facilities.
In their absence, Dallas has seen Kaiir Elam step up and make a name for himself during camp.
