How the Dallas Cowboys can still pursue Bill Belichick as next coach
Mike McCarthy is out as Dallas Cowboys head coach, leaving a major opening for what is arguably the most desirable coaching job in all of sports.
According to reports from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys and McCarthy could not come to terms on the length of a potential extension, resulting the coach becoming a free agent.
Now, however, the question becomes: Who will replace him?
One candidate who should not be discounted entirely is legendary former Patriots Super Bowl winner and current North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick.
After all, there was plenty of reported interest between Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dating back months, leading many to believe that a marriage between the two parties was only a matter of time.
However, even after a disastrous start to the season, the Cowboys dragged their feet in making a decision on McCarthy, and Belichick was hired by the Tar Heels on Dec. 11.
So how is this still a possibility?
It is admittedly a long shot. But, according to reports from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Belichick has yet to hire a staff at North Carolina, making the powers that be in Chapel Hill very nervous about a possible defection back to the NFL.
"Maybe it’s part of a broader plan," Florio said. "Regardless, it’s making people nervous, from the athletic director all the way up to (we’re told) the ACC Commissioner."
Of course, there is one glaring issue that stands in the way of a potential marriage between the two - Belichick's contract buyout, which currently sits at $10 million should he choose to leave before June 1. And that buyout would likely be a sticking point for any NFL team thinking of looking his way.
That said, if there is any NFL owner that would both have the money pay that buyout, and have the gaul to shock the world and make the hire, would it not be Jerry Jones?
At the end of the day it might not be the most realistic option, but it is at least worth thinking about.
