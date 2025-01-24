Cowboys Country

Shrine Bowl brings Deion to Dallas; will this shift HC search?

The East-West Shrine Bowl will bring some big college football names to the home of the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, including Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Tyler Reed

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a head coaching search. A search that has been a roller coaster of emotions for the fanbase.

Reports have been released that the franchise may be zeroing in on former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach; however, some fans are still dreaming of other candidates.

MORE: Is a Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy reunion actually possible?

One of those candidates will be in town this weekend to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl, taking place at AT&T Stadium.

Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That candidate would be Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

When reports began to hit the news that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had spoken with Sanders about the opening, fans chose extremes on both sides of the spectrum.

Deion Sander
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders would be the headline name that Jones is craving for the position. However, those against the hiring may feel that Sanders has not yet earned this opportunity.

On the flip side, Sanders has already turned the Colorado football program around. A program that was considered dead and buried before his arrival.

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sander
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sure, Sanders will be at Jerry's World this weekend to watch his son, Shedeur, compete; however, is it out of the realm of possibility that the Hall of Famer would speak to Jones about the Cowboys' opening?

Something tells me that the right speech by Sanders to Jones could have Prime Time heading to Arlington this fall.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys

7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships

Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason

These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships

Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News