Shrine Bowl brings Deion to Dallas; will this shift HC search?
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a head coaching search. A search that has been a roller coaster of emotions for the fanbase.
Reports have been released that the franchise may be zeroing in on former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach; however, some fans are still dreaming of other candidates.
MORE: Is a Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy reunion actually possible?
One of those candidates will be in town this weekend to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl, taking place at AT&T Stadium.
That candidate would be Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
When reports began to hit the news that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had spoken with Sanders about the opening, fans chose extremes on both sides of the spectrum.
Sanders would be the headline name that Jones is craving for the position. However, those against the hiring may feel that Sanders has not yet earned this opportunity.
On the flip side, Sanders has already turned the Colorado football program around. A program that was considered dead and buried before his arrival.
Sure, Sanders will be at Jerry's World this weekend to watch his son, Shedeur, compete; however, is it out of the realm of possibility that the Hall of Famer would speak to Jones about the Cowboys' opening?
Something tells me that the right speech by Sanders to Jones could have Prime Time heading to Arlington this fall.
