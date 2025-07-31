Dallas Cowboys star tops position in Madden NFL 26 player ratings
The Dallas Cowboys made it their mission to bring in more weapons for the offense this season, and did just that by trading for wide receiver George Pickens.
If, and that's a big if, the Cowboys' offense stays healthy, they have a chance to be one of the top units in the league.
With all this talk about great weapons the Cowboys have, for some reason, special teams doesn't get the respect it deserves in those conversations.
All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey has proved to be one of the most reliable kickers in the entire league. His player rating in EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 also backs that up.
Aubrey earned the top spot with an 87 overall rating, but let's be serious, by the time the 2025 season ends, that will have to be updated to at least a 90.
The Cowboys' entire special teams unit earned high praise for their grades in the new game. Punter Bryan Anger and long snapper Trent Sieg earned top ratings in their respective position, with Anger checking in at No. 5 and Sieg at No. 8.
There may be issues in certain spots on the roster this season; however, the Cowboys should expect crisp play on special teams. I'm still trying to figure out how Aubrey doesn't land a 90 overall.
Maybe EA Sports just wants to get the people talking.
