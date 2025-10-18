Cowboys Country

Star NFL trade deadline target linked to Cowboys now considered 'untouchable'

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but it looks like those hopes were short-lived.

Josh Sanchez

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the course of the next few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will be linked to several top players who are available leading up to the NFL trade deadline. That's just the way the news cycle works.

Every time speculation about a high-profile player getting a change of scenery surfaces, the Cowboys are tied into the story to make things juicier.

So, naturally, when there were reports that multiple teams were interested in Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the Cowboys were named as a team that could be in the mix.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys should target LB with ties to coaching staff at NFL trade deadline

Early Saturday, Simmons was specifically mentioned as a "plus-sized talent" who interested Jerry Jones. Well, in the immortal words of the legendary Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friends."

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dianna Russini of The Athletic said that Simmons is one of only two Titans players who are "untouchable" in trade deadline talks. The other player is No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

MORE: NFL GM urges Cowboys to pursue head-scratching position at trade deadline

Now that Simmons is off the table and Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is also less likely to be traded, it will be interesting to see what type of player the Cowboys pursue if they decide to get active.

There is room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball, so there will still be plenty of options for Jerry Jones and company to make a move on.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview

Cowboys' final Week 7 injury report officially gives greenlight to CeeDee Lamb, Turpin

5 potential Cowboys targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline

Top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football must-starts in Week 7 vs. Commanders

New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT

Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News