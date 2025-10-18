Star NFL trade deadline target linked to Cowboys now considered 'untouchable'
Over the course of the next few weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will be linked to several top players who are available leading up to the NFL trade deadline. That's just the way the news cycle works.
Every time speculation about a high-profile player getting a change of scenery surfaces, the Cowboys are tied into the story to make things juicier.
So, naturally, when there were reports that multiple teams were interested in Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the Cowboys were named as a team that could be in the mix.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys should target LB with ties to coaching staff at NFL trade deadline
Early Saturday, Simmons was specifically mentioned as a "plus-sized talent" who interested Jerry Jones. Well, in the immortal words of the legendary Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friends."
Dianna Russini of The Athletic said that Simmons is one of only two Titans players who are "untouchable" in trade deadline talks. The other player is No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
MORE: NFL GM urges Cowboys to pursue head-scratching position at trade deadline
Now that Simmons is off the table and Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is also less likely to be traded, it will be interesting to see what type of player the Cowboys pursue if they decide to get active.
There is room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball, so there will still be plenty of options for Jerry Jones and company to make a move on.
