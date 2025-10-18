Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys should target LB with ties to coaching staff at NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys should be on the phone with the Jets asking about a pass-rusher their staff knows well.

Randy Gurzi

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson waits for play to resume during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.
New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson waits for play to resume during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones made it clear that the Dallas Cowboys would be "open for business" at the NFL trade deadline.

Despite their record of 2-3-1, Jones believes they have a chance to make a run this season and could look to solidify some of their weaknesses using future draft picks. That's led to speculation that they could go after a pass rusher, with players such as Trey Hendrickson and Jaelan Phillips listed as potential targets.

While they would help, there's another player the Cowboys should consider, one that has ties to their current coaching staff. Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton was with the New York Jets from 2021-2024. During his second season with the Jets, they selected Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Working under Whitecotton, Johnson developed into a solid pass rusher, recording 7.5 sacks in his second season. Last year, however, he suffered a torn Achilles, limiting him to just two games.

He's been back for three games in 2025 and has 12 tackles and one sack. He's playing well and could get better the more comforable he becomes on his surgically-repaired Achilles, but the Jets might be willing to move on from him still. They're already receiving calls about Johnson, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"The Jets are already getting calls on defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall. They are making calls looking for a kick returner."

Cowboys should be interested in Jermaine Johnson

New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson takes the field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson takes the field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Considering the Cowboys have just one player who has produced at least two sacks this season, it would be wise to see what it would take to land Johnson. If the rebuilding Jets are willing to send him for fair compensation, Dallas might be able to field a respectable pass rusher by pairing him with rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku.

It wouldn't make up for moving on from Micah Parsons, but it could help them improve and wouldn't cost nearly as much to extend Johnson.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

