NFL GM urges Cowboys to pursue head-scratching position at trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys have a crucial stretch of games coming up, beginning with Sunday's showdown against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders. If the team can string together some wins in the coming weeks, it is expected to be active at the NFL trade deadline.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said that the team will be "open for business," with many expecting the team to focus on adding talent to the dreadful defense.
Conventional wisdom says Dallas would add a defensive star if they make a deal, and Jones and the coaching staff have hinted at as much, but one anonymous NFL GM seems to have a different idea for the 'Boys.
MORE: 3 under-the-radar trade candidates Dallas Cowboys should target
Whether it be sabotage or because it's a GM trying to unload a certain position, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the general manager believes Dallas should make a move at running back.
"They actually should go get a running back," the anonymous GM told Russini.
It's a head-scratching suggestion, because the Cowboys have actually excelled at running the ball this season. Through the first six weeks of the season, Williams has rushed for 476 yards, which is the fourth-most in the league, and is tied for third with the most rushing touchdowns (5).
MORE: Cowboys rumored NFL trade deadline target now unlikely to get shopped
Williams is thriving now that he is healthy, and the coaching staff appears committed to getting rookie running back Jaydon Blue more involved in the rotation.
Sure, a running back would be a flashier move, but it is unnecessary. If Dallas is going to utilize the draft pick surplus to make a splash trade, it's important the team gets the most value in its return, and right now, that would be any quality defensive player.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview
Cowboys' final Week 7 injury report officially gives greenlight to CeeDee Lamb, Turpin
5 potential Cowboys targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline
Top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football must-starts in Week 7 vs. Commanders
New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie