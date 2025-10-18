Cowboys rumored NFL trade deadline target now unlikely to get shopped
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said that the team will be "open for business" at the NFL trade deadline, and Cowboys Nation is hoping he actually stays true to his word.
There is no denying the Cowboys need some massive improvements on defense, so if a move is made before the November 4 deadline, a star defensive player is the likely target.
One name that has consistently popped up in trade conversations involving the Cowboys is Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season. Unfortunately, the Bengals may have other plans.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Hendrickson is a highly sought-after player, but the Bengals appear to be having a change of heart.
Cincinnati is reportedly less inclined to trade Hendrickson after Joe Flacco re-energized the team since his arrival.
"Bengals All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is drawing attention around the league, with the 49ers showing the most interest," Russini wrote. "Cincinnati isn’t shopping him, and after the Bengals’ Thursday night win, most do not expect him to get moved."
If Hendrickson is off the table, it would be interesting to see what pass rushers Jerry Jones may be interested in, or if the team shifts its focus to the secondary or linebacker. Regardless of what direction Dallas looks, most players would be an upgrade over the current talent on the roster.
We'll have to see if anything happens in the next 17 days.
The Trey Way
This season, Hendrickson has four sacks and a forced fumble through six games. In each of the previous two seasons, he recorded 17.5 sacks. This season, Dallas' current sack leader is Justin Houston with 3.5, while the team has totaled only 11.
There is no denying Hendrickson would be a major upgrade for the Cowboys at a major area of need, but it looks like it's time for Cowboys Nation to give up that dream.
