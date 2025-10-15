Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being 'off his rocker'
It's hard to watch the Dallas Cowboys this season and believe they can find a way to defeat anyone. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, but their defense is arguably the worst they've ever had.
Still, Jerry Jones believes they have a chance to make a run at the playoffs. He also says that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the right man for the job, despite his atrocious showing through six weeks.
It's hard to understand where Jones' optimism stems from, which is why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Jones is "off his rocker." While on First Take, Smith unloaded on Jones, saying he's clearly happy with being in purgatory.
Stephen A. Smith unloads on Cowboys' Jerry Jones
"Well first of all, again, happy belated birthday to my buddy Jerry Jones who I've got love for. But I think he's off his rocker and I have told him this and I'm going to say it to him again," Smith said.
"You're gonna go out on a vine for Matt Eberflus? Are you kidding me? That's what you're going to do if you're Jerry Jones? 'There's nobody I'd rather be in the foxhole with.' What? Then obviously you ain't trying to get out. You're trying to stay right in that purgatory you're in because you can't tell me with a straight face that you're cool with what you're seeing."
Smith is a notorious Cowboys' hater who never misses a chance to laugh at their misery. He's even been guilty of reaching when it comes to making fun of Dallas.
That said, Smith isn't wrong with this take. The Cowboys are a mess and their defense seems to be getting worse, rather than better. If Jones hasn't lost any faith in Eberflus after these six miserable weeks, it's fair to ask if he's got all his senses about him.
