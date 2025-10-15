DeMarvion Overshown got to humiliate Cowboys teammate after Texas-Oklahoma bet
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has always been known as an avid supporter of his alma mater and their football program - the Texas Longhorns.
After becoming a fan favorite during his time in Austin, Overshown has continued to show support for his former team, both on social media and at any opportunity he gets to sport Longhorns gear, talk about his former teammates and coaches, or talk trash to his current teammates about the results from a college football Saturday.
This past weekend, the Longhorns took on their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners, giving Overshown yet another opportunity to boast about his program.
Only this time, he also has a chance to embarrass his new teammate and OU alum, Kenneth Murray.
And that's exactly what he did, forcing Murray to don Longhorns gear in the Cowboys practice facility after Texas secured the dominant 23-6 win.
Overshown, who was in attendance for the Longhorns blowout win over the Sooners, was one of the best linebacker of the century for Texas during his time in Austin 249 total tackes, 30.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 17 pass break ups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 39 games.
He was also named a first-team All-Big 12 performer in 2022 as a senior.
Murray, who had some overlap with Overshown during his time in Norman in 2018 and 2019, was also a tremendous linebacker for the Sooners, earning to All-Big 12 honor nods in 2018 and 2019, and winning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the year in 2017. He eventually became a first round pick after his stellar career.
Of course, Murray is not Overshown's only teammate from his rival school, either, with Tyler Guyton, Perrion Winfrey, and CeeDee Lamb also on the roster. That said, given Murray is in his same position room, it makes sense that the bet would be between the two of them.
Hopefully, now Overshown will get closer to making his return to the field after missing an extended time with a devastating knee injury. Fortunately, according to Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, it appears that could very well be the case.
“You don’t have to worry about D-Mo, he’s always gonna be engaged," Schottenheimer said last week. "D-Mo is a guy that’s going to beat most markers. … I do think the timing is getting closer.”
