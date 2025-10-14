Jerry Jones sees silver lining for Cowboys after bizarre Week 6 in NFL
No one is more ready to take the field this upcoming week than the Dallas Cowboys. This past Sunday, the team dropped a layup of a game against the Carolina Panthers.
The loss has been the talk of the week, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones probably wouldn't have it any other way.
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
On Tuesday, Jones spoke with the media about where he sees the team's potential of being in the playoff hunt. Jones mentioned the Washington Commanders' loss on Monday night as a clear indicator that proves this season is far from over.
“It just reminded me that we are still in it. It reminded me that it was eerily similar to the way we got beat," Jones shared with Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jones was referring to the Chicago Bears nailing a game-winning kick against the Commanders on Monday night. As we know, the Panthers did the same thing to the Cowboys on Sunday.
MORE: Jerry Jones has excuse for snubbing media after Cowboys' embarrassing loss
Throwing in the towel six weeks into the season would be drastic. If anything, fans should be happy with Jones' comments on where he sees this team at the moment.
The Cowboys have an elite offense, but the defense is what is holding them back. If the defense can show any signs of life in the next couple of weeks, the Cowboys can absolutely push their way into the playoff race.
