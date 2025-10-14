Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones sees silver lining for Cowboys after bizarre Week 6 in NFL

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not ready to throw in the towel this season after some shocking results in Week 6 of the NFL regular season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

No one is more ready to take the field this upcoming week than the Dallas Cowboys. This past Sunday, the team dropped a layup of a game against the Carolina Panthers.

The loss has been the talk of the week, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones probably wouldn't have it any other way.

MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense

On Tuesday, Jones spoke with the media about where he sees the team's potential of being in the playoff hunt. Jones mentioned the Washington Commanders' loss on Monday night as a clear indicator that proves this season is far from over.

“It just reminded me that we are still in it. It reminded me that it was eerily similar to the way we got beat," Jones shared with Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jones was referring to the Chicago Bears nailing a game-winning kick against the Commanders on Monday night. As we know, the Panthers did the same thing to the Cowboys on Sunday.

MORE: Jerry Jones has excuse for snubbing media after Cowboys' embarrassing loss

Throwing in the towel six weeks into the season would be drastic. If anything, fans should be happy with Jones' comments on where he sees this team at the moment.

The Cowboys have an elite offense, but the defense is what is holding them back. If the defense can show any signs of life in the next couple of weeks, the Cowboys can absolutely push their way into the playoff race.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers

Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6

Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas

Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News