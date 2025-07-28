Jake Ferguson shouts out coaches & fans after inking massive new deal
The Dallas Cowboys front office agreed to a contract extension with one of their star players over the weekend. No, it wasn't the one you are thinking of.
Tight end Jake Ferguson and the team agreed to a four-year deal with $52 million in new money that locks up the fourth-year tight end for the long haul. The contract extension includes $30 million in guarantees.
Ferguson's deal makes him the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, and the highest-paid tight end in Cowboys history.
It's a major deal and one the Cowboys needed to get done before the start of the regular season. On Monday, Ferguson took to social media to share a message with fans on the deal.
"Big thanks to the Jones family for believing in me and I won't let you down. And all my coaches from pewee to Lunda," Ferguson wrote. "Love you guys for helping become the player I am as well as the man I have become.
"My family and Haley as my rock. But most of all my teammates and Cowboys nation... I work and play for you guys. Let's ride."
Ferguson has big dreams for the 2025 season after missing some action last season due to injury, and with the return of a healthy Dak Prescott.
Jerry Jones had to be thrilled that he was extending another player who dealt with injuries last season.
