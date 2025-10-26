Cowboys Country

Cowboys make last-minute roster change, rule out defensive starter for Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys will be down another starter on defense, with a last-minute addition to the injury report being ruled out for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn in action against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn in action against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has suffered another setback ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.

With defensive backs Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson already ruled out, along with key backup Juanyeh Thomas, the injury bug has made its way to the linebacking corps.

Just hours before kickoff, the Cowboys made a last-minute roster change and added starting linebacker Jack Sanborn to the injury report.

Sanborn was then ruled out with a groin injury.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It is unclear how Sanborn was injured, because he did not appear on the team's lengthy injury report on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Sanborn was the team's starting middle linebacker for the first five weeks of the season.

With Sanborn unavailable, it's another big opportunity for rookie standout Shemar James, who has been making the best of his opportunity on the field, leading the team in tackles in multiple games this season.

We'll have to see how the Cowboys' short-handed defense holds up on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James celebrates after a fumble by the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James celebrates after a fumble by the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The legendary Jim Nantz will be on the call, along with former Cowboys star quarterback Tony Romo. Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline.

