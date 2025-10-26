Cowboys make last-minute roster change, rule out defensive starter for Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has suffered another setback ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.
With defensive backs Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson already ruled out, along with key backup Juanyeh Thomas, the injury bug has made its way to the linebacking corps.
Just hours before kickoff, the Cowboys made a last-minute roster change and added starting linebacker Jack Sanborn to the injury report.
MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos
Sanborn was then ruled out with a groin injury.
It is unclear how Sanborn was injured, because he did not appear on the team's lengthy injury report on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.
Sanborn was the team's starting middle linebacker for the first five weeks of the season.
MORE: Insider says Dallas Cowboys made calls on two big-name pass rushers
With Sanborn unavailable, it's another big opportunity for rookie standout Shemar James, who has been making the best of his opportunity on the field, leading the team in tackles in multiple games this season.
We'll have to see how the Cowboys' short-handed defense holds up on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos at Mile High is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The legendary Jim Nantz will be on the call, along with former Cowboys star quarterback Tony Romo. Tracy Wolfson will be providing updates from the sideline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie