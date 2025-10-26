Insider says Dallas Cowboys made calls on two big-name pass rushers
The Dallas Cowboys have been named in multiple trade rumors as the NFL trade deadline approaches. However, Jerry Jones recently claimed they're not likely to add a pass rusher.
According to Jay Glazer, that's not for a lack of trying.
MORE: Trevon Diggs offseason release would save Dallas Cowboys over $50M in cap space
Glazer says the Cowboys reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders about Maxx Crosby and the Cincinnati Bengals in regards to Trey Hendrickson. Neither team was interested in moving on from their star pass rushers, though.
Trey Hendrickson saga has been ongoing
Hendrickson has been involved in multiple trade rumors, dating back to this offseason. The veteran pass rusher had 17.5 sacks in 2023 and again in 2024, but the Bengals haven't been willing to work out a long-term extension.
That has led to persistent rumors, but they have yet to move him, despite this being the final year of his current deal. At 3-4, the Bengals are still alive, so moving on from their top defender doesn't feel like the best move for them at this time.
Where did Maxx Crosby trade rumors come from?
Crosby, however, seemed to come from nowhere. The Raiders are struggling; they're just 2-5 entering Week 8, but Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the franchise in March. He has stated that he wants to remain in Las Vegas, and they have shown no desire to make a move.
MORE: Jerry Jones teases possible Cowboys moves before NFL trade deadline
There were also conflicting reports of the Cowboys' interest. Initially, it was reported that they reached out, but a team insider stated that wasn't the case.
Even if Dallas can't land a premium defensive player, they're expected to be active at the deadline. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that they've been calling teams throughout the league. He believes they're open to any level of talent, so long as it helps improve their struggling defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie