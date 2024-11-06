Cowboy Roundup: Time to play Trey; Mingo trade impact on draft plan
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The new week is in full swing and we will learn more about the availability of injured players when the first Week 10 injury report is released on Wednesday afternoon.
Unfortunately, Dak Prescott is expected to be placed on injured reserve and the keys to the offense will be handed to Cooper Rush.
Jerry Jones did suggest the team could get creative with some gadget plays for Trey Lance, but it is anyone's guess as to whether that actually comes to fruition.
While we wait to see what the week holds for Dallas, let's take a look around at some of the headlines making waves online. Indulge.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
Jonathan Mingo trade's impact on 2025 NFL Draft plans
The Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, a former second-round pick. It is no secret that the Cowboys needed help at wide receiver, but will the Mingo acquisition have an impact on the team's 2025 draft plans? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at what is ahead for Big D.
Time to play Trey Lance
With Dak Prescott out of action for multiple weeks and the Cowboys season on life support, the team has one easy decision to make: Play Trey Lance and see if any magic can happen. Everyone already knows what Cooper Rush can do. Inside the Star has more.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted by NFL fans for Jonathan Mingo trade... NFL GM thinks Jerry Jones, Cowboys got fleeced in Jonathan Mingo trade ... Micah Parsons opens up about injury struggles, reflects on football's impact... Dez Bryant makes bold coaching recommendation for Dallas Cowboys... Jonathan Mingo's jersey number with Cowboys officially announced... Dallas Cowboys release veteran defensive lineman in an effort to improve... Dallas Cowboys’ trade for Jonathan Mingo was the right investment ... Cowboys front office proves it has no interest in improving running game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —